District's preschool program commended for 5-Star rating

Teachers in the East Liverpool City School District preschool program were honored at Monday's school board meeting for achieving a coveted 5-Star rating, with Sheila Palumbo of the county ESC offering a presentation. Shown with Palumbo are teachers : Sara Green and Mary Handley; : Kim White, Angela Altenhof, Sherry Blackburn, Megan Frederick and Billie Conrad.

