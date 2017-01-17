Councilman: Still work to do on collection of delinquent taxes
While there has been some progress in the collection of property taxes, Councilman John Cianni said the village and its residents still have some work to do. During Tuesday's council meeting, Cianni discussed the back taxes and provided an update on how much money has been collected.
