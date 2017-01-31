Construction Continues
Construction has continued in recent days at the site of the Market Street Lofts- a four-story housing complex in downtown East Liverpool. Miller Valentine Group, the Cincinnati-based developer of the $9 million project, is marking the facility to people of all ages, including young professionals and families, from low to medium income.
