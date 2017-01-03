Columbiana County Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Dead Voter Registrations
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron announced that an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County. Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty this morning to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification.
