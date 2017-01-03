Columbiana County Sheriff

Columbiana County Sheriff

Todd Bray, Tomahawk Drive, Negley, of St. John's Candles - Perfect Scents, reported a couple was inside the store for an extended period of time and made the manager, Kathy Wilson, nervous at 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the couple at the far end of the store and they were told it was best if they left.

