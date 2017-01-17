Columbiana County Common Pleas
William C. Owens, 31, Mike Road, Wellsville, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards, He faces up to 18 months incarceration and a $3,500 fine. Sentencing is set for March 24. The defendant had possession of Linda Ferello's Capital One credit card, which was stolen from her purse and used between July 6 and July 20, 2015.
