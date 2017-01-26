Cleveland man sentenced on drug charges
An East Cleveland man with gang ties was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for selling fentanyl, the opioid known to be stronger than heroin. Mack Griffin, 26, appeared in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court where he pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, four counts of possession of drugs and two forfeiture specifications.
