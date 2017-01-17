Church Briefing

Mr. Rick Stanley will be the guest speaker during the 10 a.m. worship service at Grace Presbyterian Church. His sermon title will be EAST LIVERPOOL - Emmanuel Presbyterian Church welcomes Nancy DeStefano to the pulpit this 3rd Sunday after Epiphany during the 11 a.m. worship service titled , with scripture from Judges 6:11-18 and Ephesians 3:14-20, during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Maine Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.