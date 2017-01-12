Check Presented
A $250 check was presented this week to Major Doug McGuire of the East Liverpool Salvation Army by Mandy Haldiman, advertising consultant for The Review, which will be used to purchase food for community residents. The money was raised through a promotion designed by Haldiman in which local businesses paid $65 to be included in a newspaper ad for the downtown Christmas celebration, with $15 of each payment earmarked for the Salvation Army.
