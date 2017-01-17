Area Briefing
The Hancock County Health Department will conduct food handler classes at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Chester Municipal Building, as well as 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Mary H. Weir Library in Weirton Any individual involved in food service in Hancock County is required to possess a current Food Handler card. The class is for volunteers as well as those employed in the food service industry.
