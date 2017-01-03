Stage Left Youth Players take to the stage at Trinity Playhouse, East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, with their production of at 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14 and 20-21, and 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22. Adult admission is $12 and student/senior is $10. Online reservations available at StageLeftPlayers.org.

