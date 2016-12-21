Woman charged after crash and wrong-way trip

A Negley woman was charged by city police Monday night with OVI after she reportedly struck a vehicle near Wellsville then traveled north the wrong way on state Route 7 into the city, where she may have struck another vehicle before her car caught fire. Charlene Makowiecki, 51, struck the car in the Silver Switch area near Koontz Avenue then drove toward East Liverpool with people following her, calling police to warn of her driving the wrong way.

