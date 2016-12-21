Woman charged after crash and wrong-way trip
A Negley woman was charged by city police Monday night with OVI after she reportedly struck a vehicle near Wellsville then traveled north the wrong way on state Route 7 into the city, where she may have struck another vehicle before her car caught fire. Charlene Makowiecki, 51, struck the car in the Silver Switch area near Koontz Avenue then drove toward East Liverpool with people following her, calling police to warn of her driving the wrong way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC