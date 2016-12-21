Water tank plans moving forward
As the new year commences, the Buckeye Water District is looking to move forward with its pending water tank replacement in Salineville. In his report presented during Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, district manager Al DeAngelis stated that the district will be submitting plans for the new Salineville water tank to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency within the next couple weeks.
