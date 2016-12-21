Star for David
The early darkness of a late winter afternoon had settled on the railroad right-of-way as Walter Johnston walked slowly on the uneven cinder surface between the ties, straining his eyes to find fallen lumps of coal. Hooked in the crook of his left elbow was the handle of a battered peck basket.
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
