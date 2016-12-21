Postmark Celebration
East Liverpool Mayor Ryan Stovall is surrounded by members of the high school commercial arts program and Renaissance Choir to celebrate the 2017 special Christmas postmark designed by junior Mackenzie Ward. The postmark was not ready for unveiling Tuesday but will be available soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC