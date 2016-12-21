Permanent custody of 4-year-old awarded to aunt, uncle
The 4-year-old local boy featured in a photograph that became synonymous with the drug problem in Columbiana County and the country will continue to reside with his great-aunt and great-uncle following a hearing held Monday in county Juvenile Court. The couple, Lori and Terry Lane of Myrtle Beach, S.C., were granted permanent custody of their great-nephew, who was found strapped in a car seat in the back of an SUV that nearly struck a school bus in East Liverpool on Sept.
