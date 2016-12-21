Permanent custody of 4-year-old award...

Permanent custody of 4-year-old awarded to aunt, uncle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Review

The 4-year-old local boy featured in a photograph that became synonymous with the drug problem in Columbiana County and the country will continue to reside with his great-aunt and great-uncle following a hearing held Monday in county Juvenile Court. The couple, Lori and Terry Lane of Myrtle Beach, S.C., were granted permanent custody of their great-nephew, who was found strapped in a car seat in the back of an SUV that nearly struck a school bus in East Liverpool on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec 19 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... Sep '16 just looking 7
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 21
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15) Aug '15 Looking 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC