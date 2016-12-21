Municipal
John J. Peterson Sr., age not listed, Warren, was ordered to pay Farmers National Bank $10,496.26 plus interest owed from Jan. 3, 2011. Cory M. Adams, 24, Center Avenue, Lisbon, was fined $280, placed on one year probation and required 40 hours community service for driving under suspension and failure to control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC