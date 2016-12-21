/Jo Ann Bobby-Gilbert
Mayor Ryan Stovall puts the official seal of East Liverpool on a collectible postal cache which includes a special cancellation designed by East Liverpool High School junior Mackenzie Wade . Looking on is Ann Inge, teacher for the visual design and imaging class which creates the cancellation each year for the city post office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC