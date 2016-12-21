East Liverpool Municipal
In Municipal Court Wednesday, Raekwon M. Sykes, 21, Franklin, Va., was fined $200 and sentenced to 25 days for falsification. A second pretrial was scheduled Jan. 25 for Nicholas G. Amato, 25, Fieldstone Drive, charged with OVI, reckless operation and leaving the scene.
