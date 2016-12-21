East Liverpool mayor enacts line-item veto

Mayor Ryan Stovall decided late this week that instead of vetoing the entire 2017 temporary budget, he would just veto a couple of lines, including one for East Liverpool Municipal Court's budget. On Dec. 22, Stovall decided to veto $17,808 from the budget of the Municipal Court, which will allow the rest of the city's temporary budget, passed by council on Dec. 19, to go through.

