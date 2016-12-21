East Liverpool mayor enacts line-item...

East Liverpool mayor enacts line-item veto

14 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Mayor Ryan Stovall decided late this week that instead of vetoing the entire 2017 temporary budget, he would just veto a couple of lines, including one for East Liverpool Municipal Court's budget. On Dec. 22, Stovall decided to veto $17,808 from the budget of the Municipal Court, which will allow the rest of the city's temporary budget, passed by council on Dec. 19, to go through.

Read more at Morning Journal.

