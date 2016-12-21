Common Pleas Court

Tuesday Dec 13

Fitch, Kendall, Cecil, Robinson and Barry Co., LPA vs. Lance Grimes, Washingtonville, $20,164 plus interest sought for alleged legal fees for representing Grimes in a court case. John Soliday Financial Group LLC vs. Stanley M. Russell Jr., defendant ordered to pay plaintiff $12,308 plus court costs and interests.

