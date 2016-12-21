Columbiana County Grand Jury
Four secret indictments issued by the Columbiana County grand jury were served this week, including one against a county jail inmate accused of assaulting two corrections officers. Jacob S. Lowther, 23, West Summit Street, East Liverpool, has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault on corrections officers.
