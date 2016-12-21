CMHA selling two East Liverpool properties
Two surplus properties owned by the Columbiana-Metropolitan Housing Authority are expected to soon be sold, with negotiations continuing on a third. Executive Director Bernie Bennett reported to the CMHA board at its recent meeting that a full price offer of $14,500 has been received for a house on Ninth Street and he is waiting for the title company to finalize paperwork.
