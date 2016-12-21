Church Briefing

Intercessory Prayer will take place 9 a.m. the last Tuesday of every month, beginning Dec. 27 at Yellow Creek Presbyterian Church, 17365 state Route 45. Pastor Ministry leaders and church members from the region are welcome. EAST LIVERPOOL - Long's Run Presbyterian Church will be celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus with a traditional candlelight service 6:30 p.m. today and a service of under the direction of Holly Pickens and accompanied by Joan Gilson.

