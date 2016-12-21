Church Briefing

Emmanuel Presbyterian Church welcomes Nancy DeStefano to the pulpit for the Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m. Lindsay Adkins and Morgan Chaney will perform special music as well as the Agape Choir. A Christmas morning service will be held at 11 a.m. All visitors are welcome.

