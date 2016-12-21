Choir Concerts
The Christian Community Choir will celebrate its 20th anniversary today, Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 at the First Church of the Nazarene in East Liverpool . The concerts start at 7:00 p.m. Since its inception in 1996, the choir has brought together some 250 singers over the years, coming from nearly 40 area churches.
