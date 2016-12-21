Choir Concerts

Choir Concerts

Friday Dec 16

The Christian Community Choir will celebrate its 20th anniversary today, Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 at the First Church of the Nazarene in East Liverpool . The concerts start at 7:00 p.m. Since its inception in 1996, the choir has brought together some 250 singers over the years, coming from nearly 40 area churches.

East Liverpool, OH

