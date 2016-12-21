Book Tree
Staff members of the Carnegie Public Library on East Fourth Street in East Liverpool took time last week to construct a Christmas tree entirely out of books that are used in the library. Pictured, a librarian views the finished tree, which roughly took a day to build and is currently on display near the main desk, closest to the Fourth Street entrance.
