Deputy found passed out behind wheel ...

Deputy found passed out behind wheel to stand trial in drunk driving case

Feb 8, 2016 Read more: MLive.com

A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy who was found passed out at the wheel of his vehicle in December will stand trial in March for drunken driving, court officials said. David J. Bowers, 34, of East Leroy, is charged with one count of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

