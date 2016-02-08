Deputy found passed out behind wheel to stand trial in drunk driving case
A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy who was found passed out at the wheel of his vehicle in December will stand trial in March for drunken driving, court officials said. David J. Bowers, 34, of East Leroy, is charged with one count of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
