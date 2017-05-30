#V4MSU: Shakur Brown goes green for 2017
Now that the 6-foot, 180 pound commit is a Spartan, the green and white will be enjoying the talents of a versatile player who boasts a 4.40 40-yard time. Brown won't be the only Georgian to be coming to East Lansing as athlete Connor Heyward and cornerback Tre Parsons also join the 2017 class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Only Colors.
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC