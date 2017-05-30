Three artists picked to work on new public works at Lake Calhoun

A windsurfer on Lake Calhoun in early May. The Minneapolis Park Board is looking to create new public art honoring the Dakota leader Cloud Man and the story of his village on the lake's shores. The Minneapolis Park Board and the city's Art in Public Places program have selected three artists to create new public art honoring the Dakota leader Cloud Man and the story of his village on the shores of Lake Calhoun.

