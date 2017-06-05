Sexual assault charges authorized, naming three MSU football players
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol A. Siemon, authorized sexual assault charges against three MSU football players whose warrants were requested by the MSU Police.
