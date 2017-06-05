Sexual assault charges against three Michigan State football players...
Today, Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Siemon authorized sexual assault charges against three still unnamed players. The charges allege that on the night of January 16th the three sexually assaulted a woman in an East Lansing apartment on campus.
