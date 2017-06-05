Prosecutor: Charges coming against 3 ...

Prosecutor: Charges coming against 3 MSU football players for sexual assault

The Ingham County Prosecutor says that she has decided to authorize sexual assault charges against three Michigan State University football players for an alleged assault in January. Carol Siemon made the announcement Monday.

