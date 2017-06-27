Ousted Michigan State football staffe...

Ousted Michigan State football staffer asked for prospect list while suspended, school says

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: MLive.com

Michigan State Director Of College Advancement/Perfomance Curtis Blackwell talks with the media during their national signing day media session at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Michigan State Director Of College Advancement/Perfomance Curtis Blackwell talks with the media during their national signing day media session at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.( EAST LANSING -- Former Michigan State football staffer Curtis Blackwell asked a student employee of the football program to provide him with a list of the school's recruiting targets after he had been suspended from his duties, according to documents released on Wednesday by the school.

