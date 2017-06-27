Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty in assault case
A University of Michigan receiver has pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with a confrontation outside an East Lansing bar. The Lansing State Journal reports that 20-year-old Grant Perry appeared Wednesday in an Ingham County courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Calls Romney's Auto Bailout Claim an 'Etc... (May '12)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|11
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 14
|USA R0CKS
|712
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC