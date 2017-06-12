Michigan State's Donnie Corley, Josh King, Demetric Vance charged with sexual assault
Arrest warrants third degree criminal sexual conduct for all three were issued on Tuesday morning in 54-B District Court in East Lansing, following a hearing in front of Judge Richard D. Ball. Michigan State University police officer Chad Davis provided testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|32 min
|Squach
|711
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC