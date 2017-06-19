Hearing in Michigan State football se...

Hearing in Michigan State football sexual assault case pushed until September

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: MLive.com

The three former Michigan State football players accused of sexual assault won't be back in a courtroom for another three months. A preliminary exam in the case against Donnie Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance was postponed until Sept.

