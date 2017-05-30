Farmer Barred From Michigan Farmer's Market for Refusing to Host Lesbian Wedding at His Orchard
Stephen Tennes, of Country Mill Farms in Michigan, has sold his produce at the East Lansing Farmer's Market for seven years. When he was asked by a lesbian couple to host their marriage on his farm, he politely refused and expressed his support for traditional biblical marriage.
