Eating Your Feelings? The Link Between Job Stress, Junk Food and Sleep
EAST LANSING, Mich. Stress during the workday can lead to overeating and unhealthy food choices at dinnertime, but there could be a buffer to this harmful pattern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 14
|USA R0CKS
|715
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC