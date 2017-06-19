Eating Your Feelings? The Link Betwee...

Eating Your Feelings? The Link Between Job Stress, Junk Food and Sleep

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

EAST LANSING, Mich. Stress during the workday can lead to overeating and unhealthy food choices at dinnertime, but there could be a buffer to this harmful pattern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 14 USA R0CKS 715
News Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08) Jun 13 Missybaby76 3
Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13) Jun 11 Survivorinblue 6
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Jun 7 Simran 2
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC