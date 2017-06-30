Brandon Johns deciding on Thursday with Michigan State among finalists
Johns is planning to announce his college decision on Thursday at 1 p.m. EST with the Spartans among his finalists. The East Lansing native holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Iowa, Texas and Pittsburgh among others.
