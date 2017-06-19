Assembly principles and structure of a 6.5-MDa bacterial microcompartment shell
Michigan State University-U.S. Department of Energy Plant Research Laboratory, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI 48824, USA. Michigan State University-U.S. Department of Energy Plant Research Laboratory, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI 48824, USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 14
|USA R0CKS
|715
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC