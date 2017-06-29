A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Some Members of Coverys Companies

A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A from A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to "a" from "a-" of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Medical Professional Mutual Insurance Company : MHA Insurance Company , Washington Casualty Company and Preferred Professional Insurance Company . The outlook of the Credit Ratings of MHA and Washington Casualty has been revised to stable from positive.

