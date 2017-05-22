University of Michigan is the most beautiful college campus in all of Michigan
Well, according to Buzzfeed it is. The listical media titan published another list over the weekend of the most beautiful college campuses in each state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Fri
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC