Trial date for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry has been pushed back
Suspended Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was on the docket for an appearance at Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing on Monday for a jury trial. An Ingham County Circuit Court clerk said Friday that Perry's original jury trial date for May 15 with Judge Joyce Draganchuk has been adjourned.
