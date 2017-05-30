Trial date for suspended Michigan WR ...

Trial date for suspended Michigan WR Grant Perry has been pushed back

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: MLive.com

Suspended Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was on the docket for an appearance at Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing on Monday for a jury trial. An Ingham County Circuit Court clerk said Friday that Perry's original jury trial date for May 15 with Judge Joyce Draganchuk has been adjourned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what if trump Wed messenger 1
Jesus Christ Wed messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 25 independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 25 guest 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) May 25 boss 12
sundance burns junk cars May 25 stump 1
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC