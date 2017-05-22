Police: 5 dead following fiery, 2-veh...

Police: 5 dead following fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Michigan

In this Tuesday, March 9, 2017 photo, provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Candice Dunn, center, stands with employees Heather Wayne and Brock Dietrich after receiving the state's parole/probation agent of the year award in East Lansing, Mich. Dunn was one of five people killed in a car crash Tuesday, May 9, in Livingston County.

