Police: 5 dead following fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Michigan
In this Tuesday, March 9, 2017 photo, provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Candice Dunn, center, stands with employees Heather Wayne and Brock Dietrich after receiving the state's parole/probation agent of the year award in East Lansing, Mich. Dunn was one of five people killed in a car crash Tuesday, May 9, in Livingston County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 16
|seeing is believing
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 14
|Terry
|2
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|follower
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC