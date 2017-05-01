Cops Force School into Lockdown Mode ...

Cops Force School into Lockdown Mode Because of a Scary Photo

Monday May 1 Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Police ordered a middle school in East Lansing, Michigan, to "shelter in place" last Thursday afternoon-that is, to allow classes to continue, but not allow anyone to enter or leave the building-after a student took a photo of what appeared to be nearby person in a Ku Klux Klan robe. The MacDonald Middle School student forwarded the photo to his or her parent.

