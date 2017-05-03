Climate Change, Tornadoes and Mobile Homes: A Dangerous Mix
Newswise - EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Tornadoes and mobile homes don't mix to begin with, but throw in the volatility of climate change and the potential for massive property damage and deaths is even higher in coming decades, indicates a new study by Michigan State University researchers.
