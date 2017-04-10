Unnecessary tests draining Canada's health care system, prolonging wait times: report
In this file photo, a patient is prepared for a digital mammogram in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Oct. 22, 2001. Many Canadians undergo potentially unnecessary medical tests and procedures that add delays to hospital wait times and cause unneeded anxiety for patients, according to a new report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
Find what you want!
Search East Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC