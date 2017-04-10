Supreme Court denies Hartland School'...

Supreme Court denies Hartland School's appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Westland Observer

Supreme Court declines to hear Hartland school's appeal Tracey Sahouri sued the district alleging they violated her rights when she was reassigned from principal to teacher Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://ldpaa.com/2nZIFbt The Michigan Supreme Court will not review a long-running lawsuit brought by a former elementary school principal against Hartland Consolidated Schools. In an order dated Wednesday, the state's highest court denied the school district's request to reconsider an appeals court decision that let stand former Creekside Elementary School principal Tracey Sahouri's allegation her reassignment violated her rights under the federal Whistleblower Protection Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 2 hr watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Apr 6 Mabel Allen 1
Virgil Bernero is a crook Apr 5 Virgil Bernero SUX 1
Lansing will lose Federal Funding Apr 5 Happy now 1
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
See all East Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Lansing Forum Now

East Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

East Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC