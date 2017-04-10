More
Ingham County prosecutors said Thursday the investigation is separate from the one stemming from a January incident involving three players, whose suspensions were announced Feb. 9. The names of all players have not been released, and no charges have been announced. Prosecutors say they don't know the date of the incident connected to the latest player, but it was reported to have happened in Meridian Township, near the East Lansing school.
